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Fairfax Co. police add 3 interactive dashboards to help expand transparency
By Alan Etter,2 days ago
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, unveiled three new online dashboards that would allow the public to follow police responses. The department in July encrypted its radio dispatch communications, concerned about inadvertently broadcasting private information, and to prevent criminals from listening to police activity. Would these new dashboards compromise that?. “We’re...
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