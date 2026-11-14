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Avdalas’ aggressive second half comes with turnover, shooting issues
By R.L. Bynum,2 days ago
CHAPEL HILL — Neo Avdalas gave North Carolina more aggressive guard play Friday, but Michael Malone wants better decisions to accompany it. The sophomore, who many see as having a high ceiling, finished with 14 points, three assists and four turnovers in UNC’s 78–70 loss to Georgia at the Smith Center. His difficult first half and heavy involvement in the stalled late-game offense showed the balance he must find as a primary ball handler.