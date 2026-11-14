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Bluejays Pull Away Early for a 79-58 Victory
12 days ago
WHEATON, Ill. - The Elmhurst University women's basketball team defeated Maryville College, 79-58, on Friday at King Arena, improving to 2-1 on the season. Elmhurst (2-1) took an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and created a lead proving to be the narrative through the game. The Bluejays shot 58.3% in the paint for the first half while limiting Maryville (0-1) to 23.5%. Elmhurst outscored the Scots 23-8 in the second quarter to take a 41-19 lead into halftime.