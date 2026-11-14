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Brandon Gomes Believes Pedro Guerrero Is ‘Going To Fit In Great’ With Dodgers
By Gabriel Arteaga,2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time finding a replacement for Aaron Bates as they hired Pedro Guerrero to become their new co-hitting coach alongside Robert Van Scoyoc. The Dodgers already have some familiarity with Guerrero, previously signing him as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2006. He played in their farm system from 2006-13 and advanced as far as the Triple-A level in 2010.