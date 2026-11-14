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Was the US hit with an Iranian cyberattack? | Katie Pavlich Tonight Full Show
By NewsNation,2 days ago
On “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” a Microsoft outage left businesses and institutions across the country helpless today. With a growing amount of suspected Iranian cyberattacks hitting nations across the world – could this be related? What drove a doctor to shoot six people at his apartment complex? Forensic Psychologist Dr. Carole Lieberman explains why black mold could have been the tipping point. NewsNation’s Laura Ingle has the latest on a collapsed building in Brooklyn, and a Democratic strategist admits to manipulating search results to negatively show Ken Paxton. Nvidia’s stocks plummet following Jensen Huang’s resignation. Rep. Ro Khanna’s wife just sold Nvidia shares at their peak, weeks before reports of his affairs surfaced. Coincidence? Plus, Catherine Herridge gives the latest on her exclusive reporting on Directed Energy Weapons. This episode originally aired on 11/12/2026. “Katie Pavlich Tonight” offers a conservative take on the day`s events while welcoming all viewpoints. The goal: cutting through left-right bias in pursuit of plain facts and honest analysis. Weeknights at 10p/9C. NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.