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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns, US markets still shaky | Elizabeth Vargas Reports Full Show
By NewsNation,2 days ago
On this episode of “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is out after allegations he was ensnared in a “honeypot” spy plot by a Chinese national. He’s already been replaced by an interim CEO, but U.S. markets are still on shaky ground after the breaking news. Plus, eight people are dead after a multiuse building in Brooklyn, New York, collapsed. Also, $4.9 million in funding was announced today by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to start research into how the psychedelic drug, Ibogaine, can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder. #nvidia #trump #brooklyn This episode originally aired on Nov. 12, 2026. Anchor Elizabeth Vargas delivers the biggest stories, without bias or opinion. Watch “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” every weeknight at 7p/6C on NewsNation. #VargasReports NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.