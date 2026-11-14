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Democrats demand answers on NVIDIA and national security | CUOMO Full Show
By NewsNation,2 days ago
At least 100,000 users reported Microsoft Outlook outages Nov. 12, raising questions about American tech vulnerabilities and the risks of AI. Meanwhile, Democrats are calling for oversight of NVIDIA amid national security concerns surrounding now-former CEO Jensen Huang, Trump and a suspected Chinese spy. What does this mean for U.S. national security? Former Acting CISA Director Bridget Bean and Gladstone AI CEO Jeremie Harris offer their perspectives. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is in talks to testify before Congress. Pennsylvania Democratic Congresswoman Madeleine Dean describes what lawmakers are looking for from his testimony. President Trump has had at least 10 unsuccessful attempts to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. He is again sending Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the Kremlin to press Putin to allow Europe into the peace negotiations. Can these two get the job done? Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and retired Defense Intelligence Officer, Major Harrison Mann, discuss. More than 100 warning signs were allegedly ignored before the deadly Brooklyn building collapse that killed eight people and injured 18. Why were the warnings ignored? NewsNation Senior Correspondent Laura Ingle reports live from Brooklyn on the investigation and Glenn Corbett, a former member of the Federal Advisory Committee of the National Construction Safety Team, describes what may have gone wrong. This episode originally aired on 11/12/2026. Chris Cuomo hosts “CUOMO,” a no-nonsense show featuring the day’s most important news from all perspectives. “CUOMO” airs weeknights at 8p/7C on NewsNation. #CUOMO NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.