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MMO Hype Train: Eight MMOs launched in 2026 that lived up to the hype
By Justin Olivetti,2 days ago
As we come to the bottom of 2026, it’s struck me how good we’ve had it in the MMORPG industry this year. Yes, there have been awful layoffs, studio closes, and canceled projects, and all of those were horrible. Yes, companies are still shy about investing into MMOs, and we’re still years out from seeing the fruition of some promising titles — if, indeed, they make it to launch.