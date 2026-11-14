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Inter, why renewing Thuram’s contract must be the priority but is already an uphill task: the Premier League risk, the reduced offer and the clause to remove
By Emanuele Tramacere,2 days ago
Nothing is seriously wrong with the French striker, who will be available for Inter after the international break. Over the past month of matches, he has shown why he is the one player in the squad they cannot replace, even more so than captain Lautaro Martinez, midfield linchpin Hakan Calhanoglu or last season's best player, Federico Dimarco.