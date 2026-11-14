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Al-Hilal hospital: a player returns after nine months and uncertainty surrounds Salem Al-Dawsari
2 days ago
Al-Hilal will visit Nefchi on 23 November, at the latter's stadium, in the fifth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite, in the West group. Nine days before the match, Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan confirmed that right-back Hamad Al-Yami has completed his rehabilitation from the injury he picked up last season.