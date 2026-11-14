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Farewell befitting a legend: Portugal surprise Ronaldo with a special tribute
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
The Portuguese Football Federation announced on Saturday, according to the Portuguese newspaper "Record", that the number 7 shirt would carry a new graphic design from the match onwards. The move aims to immortalise the legacy Ronaldo left with the national team, after the number became part of his footballing identity across an international career spanning more than two decades.