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Following Barcelona's concern: De Jong says there was no need to take a risk
By Ahmad Salah,2 days ago
Xavi Hernandez, the head coach of the Netherlands national team, had confirmed that De Jong was suffering from a back problem. The Dutch player offered his own clarification, though, ruling out any cause for concern. There was no need for the coaching staff to risk keeping him on the pitch, De Jong explained, once the Netherlands had sealed the first half with a clean five-goal lead, especially given his recent return from a long absence with a knee injury.