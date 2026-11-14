undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“The sooner, the better”: Kevin De Bruyne’s wife slams daily life in Italy and opens the door to an escape from Naples
By Jochen Tittmar,2 days ago
Kevin De Bruyne could leave SSC Napoli sooner than expected. His wife Michele has spoken to Belgian magazine NINA about plans to return to Belgium. Michele De Bruyne has now spoken publicly about the couple's plans to leave Italy with their three children: "Of course, we think about the future together. And more and more often we say to each other: We're going to move to Limburg. The sooner we get there, the better."