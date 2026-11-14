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Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster hailed for unselfish display against Kenya – 'He showed me that he's not here for himself'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,13 days ago
Lyle Foster made his debut under the tutelage of Pitso Mosimane on Friday night at the Orlando Amstel Arena. Mosimane was quick to highlight that the moment was earned through Foster's tactical discipline rather than just the result. The striker's willingness to sacrifice personal glory for the benefit of the collective was a major talking point following a game that eventually ended in a stalemate. Despite the late equaliser from Kenya's Ryan Ogam, the connection between the veteran coach and the striker remained a primary focus for those watching the qualifying encounter in Soweto.