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The Generational Housing Divide: Millennials Had It Better Than Baby Boomers— Until the Pandemic Changed the Math
By Redfin,2 days ago
Elder millennials who bought a home in their early 30s had it better than baby boomers did at the same age, according to a new report from Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket. Historically low mortgage rates and higher household incomes meant those millennials spent about 27% of their income on housing at age 30, compared with 36% for boomers.