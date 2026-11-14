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Preparing for life after Luka Modric! AC Milan put Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller back on their radar following Krosche arrival
By Mohamed Saeed,2 days ago
Despite his advancing years, Modric continues to defy the biological clock at the San Siro. The Croatian veteran signed a contract extension during the summer and has maintained a high level of performance that justifies his continued presence in the starting eleven. Modric himself remains bullish about his future, stating that as long as he feels like he does right now, there is no reason to retire. However, the AC Milan hierarchy is acutely aware that they must prepare for the inevitable day the legendary playmaker hangs up his boots, leading to an intensified search for a stylistic heir who can dictate play from deep.