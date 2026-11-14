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Pitso Mosimane highlights Bafana Bafana's wastefulness after winning streak ends against Benni McCarthy's Kenya – 'It's about the chances you take'
By Sinolwetu Tompela,13 days ago
The honeymoon period for Pitso Mosimane’ second stint with the national team faced its first major hurdle as South Africa squandered several golden opportunities to secure all three points. Both Tshepang Moremi and Iqraam Rayners were pinpointed as the primary culprits after failing to convert high-quality chances inside the...