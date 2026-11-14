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Brazil shock Barcelona with a strange decision regarding Raphinha
By Mohamed Mansi,2 days ago
The newspaper Sport report that Raphinha will stay with the Samba camp in Singapore, sparking a fresh crisis between the Brazilian Federation and Barcelona. Raphinha played 71 minutes before the match boiled over at the death. The Barcelona star and coach Carlo Ancelotti both saw red for protesting Japan's winner, which came after a clear foul on João Gomes.