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He was not surprised by Italy's hat-trick: Van Bommel hints at the secret behind France's downfall
By Khaled Mahmoud,2 days ago
Van Bommel, the former Milan player, spoke during the press conference ahead of the clash between Belgium and Italy, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday evening, in the capital Brussels, as part of the UEFA Nations League competitions, at the King Baudouin Stadium. Belgium go into the encounter knowing nothing...