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Syracuse Football beats North Carolina State in thriller amid hunt for bowl eligibility
By Kody Bair,2 days ago
Head Coach Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange are in Raleigh, North Carolina for a battle of 4-5 teams. Syracuse is coming off a letdown loss to Clemson last week, when the team lost to the Tigers 18-13 at the dome. It snapped a two-game winning streak for the Orange. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are also coming off a home loss, 41-3 against Duke. NC State fired Head Coach Dave Doeren a couple weeks ago and have since announced the hire of former quarterback Philip Rivers as head coach next season. It's senior day for NC State, but Syracuse would really like to spoil it, as this game holds a lot of weight in the hunt for bowl edibility. Syracuse needs two more wins to be guaranteed a bowl game, and they finish the season with Notre Dame - so this game is a big one for the Orange.