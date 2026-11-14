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New Game Release – This Game is Killer: Franchise of Fear
By Scott Brady,2 days ago
Smirk & Dagger Games has released This Game is Killer: Franchise of Fear, a semi-cooperative hilariously deadly party game, into retail. A hilariously deadly party game about a possessed animatronic going on a killing spree in an abandoned old restaurant. As part of the restoration team, you must now survive four hours, managing the power to lock doors and activate cameras to keep yourselves safe. Or become Snapjaw’s next victim!