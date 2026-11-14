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Fife Sting Nabs Five Men Accused of Trying to Meet 13-Year-Old for Sex
By Brian Cook,2 days ago
Five men are facing felony charges after Fife police say they each separately arranged to pay a 13-year-old girl for sex — a girl who turned out to be an undercover detective's invention. Vincent Feaster, 57; Boualian Chaykhane, 45; Jesse Crocker, 40; Nathan Hull, 29; and Mark Kuzmych, 26, were each charged with second-degree attempted child rape, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.