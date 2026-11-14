undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cedar Rapids’ (IA) New Fire Chief: ‘This Is Your Fire Department’
By Tribune Content Agency,2 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS — The stereotypical pet rescue involves a kitten stuck in a tree, but for Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Brent Smith, it was a boa in the basement. Smith, then in his early days with the department, responded with his crewmates to a house fire in town. The flames were controlled easily enough, but the action was far from over. Standing safely outside, the homeowner wanted to know: Had they had any luck finding his pet snake?
1