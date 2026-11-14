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Ex-Racine Officer Charged in Tattoo Parlor Sex Assault Was Already on Brady List
By Derek Lawson,13 days ago
A 30-year-old former Racine police officer has been charged with second-degree sexual assault after prosecutors say he forced a tattoo artist he knew to have sex with him inside a Racine County tattoo parlor on August 22. Caleb McKenzie, who resigned from the department in September 2025 after six years on the force, faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.