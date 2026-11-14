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Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker (groin) downgraded to out for Sunday's game vs. Falcons
By Bobby Kownack Digital Content Producer,2 days ago
Kansas City's backfield will be short its star ball-carrier against the Falcons. The Chiefs downgraded Kenneth Walker III (groin) to out for Sunday's game. Walker suffered a minor groin strain during Thursday's practice, and after missing Friday's session, the team is exercising caution by holding him out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.