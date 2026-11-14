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Dozens of delayed and cancelled flights remain at RDU after nationwide ground stop ends
By WRAL staff,2 days ago
As of 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, there are 98 delays and 91 cancellations at Raleigh-Durham International Airport following a nationwide ground stop. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. as they work to recover from a nationwide ground stop a day earlier that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world.