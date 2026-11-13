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Wow - just seeing that a large tanker ship hit a docked cruise s
7 days ago
#msg6053682Wow - just seeing that a large tanker ship hit a docked cruise ship in the port of New Orleans. They are currently searching for 12 people that are in the Mississippi River. I know the current of the Mississippi River can be so strong. I pray that they can find these Cruise ship passengers. 🙏🏼🙁 The picture I posted was from a live feed and shows the cruise ship turned on its side.