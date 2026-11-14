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Community Calendar for Nov. 14 and beyond
2 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Editor Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com. Kiwanis Pancake Festival, Nov. 13-14: The annual “All You Can Eat” Kiwanis Pancake Festival is dine-in, take-out or drive-thru at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center. The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Kids age 4 and under eat free. All proceeds will support the Children’s Foundation. Come out and support this Kiwanis mission. Note: Online tickets can only be redeemed inside the recreation center.