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Baton Rouge-raised actor Wes Brown has built a career in Christmas movie magic
By Bre Pizzolato,7 days ago
Christmas movie fans may recognize actor Wes Brown from his starring roles in dozens of Hallmark Channel hits. This year, he stars alongside Autumn Reeser in Christmas Delivered, which will kick off the channel’s beloved Countdown to Christmas celebration with a premiere on Thanksgiving Day. But at home near New York City, the Baton Rouge-raised actor starts the holiday season the same way he always has—with a roux.