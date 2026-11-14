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Missing Stafford County Teen Natalia Randolph, 14, Found Safe
By Andre Bauer,2 days ago
Source: Office of Stafford County Sheriff - David "DP" Decatur, Sheriff / Facebook. A missing-person alert for a 14-year-old Stafford County girl came to a relieved conclusion Friday afternoon, with authorities confirming she had been located safely. Natalia Randolph had been the subject of a search by local deputies earlier in the day before word came that she was safe.
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