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Hubert Couple Charged With Murder After 8-Week-Old Dies From Fractures, Organ Injuries
By Desmond Larkin,2 days ago
A Hubert couple is facing murder charges after their eight-week-old son died from a series of severe injuries that included multiple fractures and damage to his pancreas and intestines, according to Onslow County authorities. Andrew Lee Foxwell, 26, and Lauren Elizabeth Foxwell, 27, each were charged with one open count of murder and one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and both made their first court appearances this past Friday.
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