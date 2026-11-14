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Watch Hill Compound Near Taylor Swift's Mansion Sells for $11.1M After 90 Years
By Owen Klein,2 days ago
A sprawling two-parcel compound at 6-8 Chapel Place in Watch Hill has sold for $11.1 million, a price tag that puts it among the priciest residential deals in the coastal Westerly village this year. The property sits roughly 0.2 miles from Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, according to the seed facts behind this report, a detail that has helped draw outside attention to the quiet corner of town.