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Chicago State Women's Volleyball Falls to New Haven Friday
11 days ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The Chicago State women's volleyball team lost to New Haven 3-0 in Northeast Conference play on Friday (November 13). The Cougars took the first two points on New Haven attack errors and tied the opening set at 3-3 on a Nayella George kill, but New Haven moved ahead 8-3 with two kills by Marley Alefaio, a Camryn Harris ace and a block involving Josie Foster and Lauren MacKellar. Nina Mitchell stopped that stretch with a kill for Chicago State, but MacKellar answered with a kill and served four aces during a run that pushed New Haven's lead to 15-4. Rayon Thigpen and Mitchell added kills for CSU in the middle of the set, and George later put down a kill to make it 18-8, but New Haven kept the margin with points from Quinn Yenshaw, Foster, Zaira Kearns and Kira Lynch. The Cougars got late points on a Graci Littlejohn block and a New Haven attack error before Alefaio's kill closed the set for New Haven, 25-11.