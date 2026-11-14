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First Win Club: 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
By Peter Stratta,2 days ago
Who Were the First-Time Craftsman Truck Series Winners in 2026?. The Craftsman Truck Series’ list of winners grew by three names in 2026, now totaling 130 drivers over 32 years. Three new faces in victory lane is the smallest amount in any NASCAR National Series this year. Perhaps no group is more poised for future success, however, than these three Truckers. Combining for seven wins across the entire season, here are the latest Truck Series talents to capture a checkered flag. Each ending 2026 in very unique situations, 2027 could see new ceilings for all three of these youthful, exuberant stars.