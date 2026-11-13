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Knox Technical Center nursing program ranked No. 2 in Ohio
8 days ago
Knox Technical Center has been ranked the No. 2 nursing program in Ohio by RegisteredNursing.org in its 2026 state rankings, according to KTC. The adult education division of Knox County Career Center was evaluated against 92 nursing schools across the state and earned the ranking largely on the strength of its 96.8% three-year weighted NCLEX-RN pass rate, the organization announced Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.
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