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All-girls Christian school opens in Cochran, with mission to “transform the lives of God’s precious daughters”
By Caroline Weathersby,13 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Beauty From Ashes, an all-girls Christian academy for girls grades four through seven, has opened in Cochran. Head of School Sonya Wright says that in 2025, God called her out of her teaching position at Central Fellowship Christian Academy to form an all-girls program. Within just a few months, she had quit her job and was running a successful all-girls youth program from her home.
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