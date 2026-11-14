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Emanuel Nine Memorial in Charleston welcomes visitors; Survivors’ Garden planned next
By Ian Kayanja,2 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A memorial honoring the nine people killed during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015 opened to the public Saturday in Charleston. The Emanuel Nine Memorial, at 120 Calhoun St., offers space for reflection and education about the victims, the five people who survived the attack and the church congregation. The shooting happened on June 17, 2015.