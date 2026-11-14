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Fatal crash under investigation in Marion County
By Travis Noriega,2 days ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of US 59 and FM 2208. The sheriff’s office said the crash was a fatality but didn’t say the number of victims or vehicles involved.
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