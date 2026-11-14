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CVS Workers Called Police About a Parked Van. Officers Say They Found a Gift Card “Fraud Factory” That Could Have Cost Shoppers $14,400
2 days ago
CVS employees in Wilton, Connecticut, reported a man handling numerous gift cards inside a parked vehicle. Officers who investigated found 36 cards and equipment police said could be used to open their packaging, expose identifying numbers and reseal them. Chunlin Wang, 35, of Flushing, New York, was arrested November 10,...