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Rush Las Vegas Residency at Sphere Confirmed
9 days ago
The Rush Las Vegas residency is officially coming to the Sphere, bringing one of rock music’s most influential bands to the Las Vegas Strip for a series of performances at the city’s high-profile entertainment venue. The five-show engagement, titled “Elevate From the Norm,” will take place May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, 2027. The announcement was made November 5, ending months of speculation about the band’s plans to perform at the venue. Rumors of a Rush Las Vegas residency had circulated since July, when reports first surfaced that the group was negotiating an agreement with Sphere.