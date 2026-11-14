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Hornski’s sues St. Augustine, alleges retaliation in Nights of Lights parking fight
By Selim Algar,2 days ago
Hornski’s Brewing Co. alleges St. Augustine threatened code enforcement action against the brewery after it challenged new Nights of Lights parking restrictions, The Citizen has learned. The brewery and its property owner filed suit Tuesday to block the resident-only parking program and a parking-fine increase from $35 to $100...