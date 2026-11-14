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Agent 86 Reconnaissance Report: Reclamation of James Island
By Spy Agent 86,12 days ago
Until recently, James Island was but a submerged sand bar at the intersection of the Little Choptank River and the Bay in Dorchester County. The Corps of Engineers and the Maryland Port Authority are now working on an enormous restoration project that will result in a 2,072-acre island, larger than its 17th-century size (1,350 acres), and, upon completion, Poplar Island. Dredge spoils from the Baltimore ship channel will begin arriving at James in 2030 and continue through 2067. The estimated cost of the project is between $3.8 and $4.4 billion- 65% of these funds will be Federal; 35% from Maryland.
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