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Monumental Red Sculpture Arrives at Academy Art Museum for Waterfowl Festival
By Academy Art Museum,12 days ago
As Easton welcomes thousands of visitors for its annual Waterfowl Festival, something unexpected is migrating to the heart of downtown: a monumental, brilliant-red sculpture by contemporary artist Fitzhugh Karol. Karol’s. now stands on the front lawn of the Academy Art Museum (AAM). Friday, November 13, marked its first full...