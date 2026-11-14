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‘Jeopardy!’: Did Texas Math Teacher Will Goree Continue Hot Streak?
By Brittany Sims,11 days ago
A Texas math teacher is on a hot streak on Jeopardy!. Find out if his risky final wager, as he's made in each game, paid off again. Will Goree, from Austin, Texas, entered his fourth game with a three-day total of $63,600. During his fourth game on November 13, the teacher played against Yashas Sardesai, from Naperville, Illinois, and Lisa Verwys, from Belgrade, Montana. Warning: Spoilers for the Friday, November 13, episode of Jeopardy! ahead!