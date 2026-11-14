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Mets reportedly interested in Ty France, Alec Bohm as potential first baseman
By Brian Salvatore,2 days ago
The Mets are looking to add some first base help. When speaking to the media earlier this week, David Stearns identified first base as an area the Mets would look to upgrade, either with a full-time player or a platoon partner for Jared Young. Since then, two names have popped up as potential fits for that role: Alec Bohm and Ty France.