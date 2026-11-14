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“I should’ve known the night was going to be crazy” – Al Harrington on warning before Pacers’ strip club 2006 shootout
By Julian Eschenbach,13 days ago
When news broke of the Indiana Pacers' strip club incident in October 2006, a lot of people were probably baffled. Al Harrington wasn't one of them. At least not completely. The former forward, who spent 16 years in the association, explained why in 2020. Back then, Harrington joined the "All the Smoke" podcast, the same show his old Pacers teammate Stephen Jackson ended up co-hosting.