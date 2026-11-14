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No. 25 Nebraska tests defense against high-scoring Boise State
By FLM,2 days ago
It will be a clash of styles when No. 25 Nebraska and Boise State meet in a nonconference game Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Nebraska (3-0) brings a school-record 27-game nonconference win streak into this neutral-site game, its three wins this season buoyed by defense. The Cornhuskers are holding opponents to 60.7 points per game and 35.0 percent shooting, including 23.0 percent from 3-point range.