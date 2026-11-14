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The Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is an event even if you're not playing it
2 days ago
Switchboard is Polygon's weekly newsletter for all things Nintendo, sent on Thursdays and published on the site on Saturdays. You can subscribe here. As I mentioned last week, I'm not playing the Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time yet. I'm familiar enough with the game not to be too wary of spoilers, though, so I've been reading around it and watching the responses flood my feeds. It's been a beautiful and uplifting experience. Even from this distance, it's clearly the gaming event of the year (until next week, anyway).