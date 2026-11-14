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New gene-editing technology could help Florida's struggling citrus industry recover
By Sophia Hernandez,2 days ago
Florida’s iconic orange crop has struggled for years against disease and damaging weather, but scientists and citrus growers are hoping a new gene-editing technology could help the industry bounce back. After years of trying various methods to combat freezing temperatures and citrus greening disease, a new tool approved by...
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