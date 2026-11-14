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Houston gets one dry day this weekend before rain moves in Sunday
13 days ago
Houston's weekend rain should hold off until Sunday, leaving Saturday as the better day for outdoor plans before showers and storms move in. Rain chances may increase late Saturday near the Brazos River, but Houston is expected to stay mostly dry. Sunday is the main focus: Showers and storms are expected ahead of a cold front, but the front's timing remains uncertain. Rain could linger into Monday morning, followed by gusty winds and a sharp drop in temperatures.